Sign inSubscribe
Economy

Pakistan inks Himalayan pink salt export deal with US company

Miracle Saltworks investment marks new era for Pakistan's mineral exports

By Monitoring Desk

Pakistan inked a pivotal deal with American company Miracle Saltworks Collective Incorporation to enhance the value and export of Himalayan Pink Salt, marking a significant stride in exploiting the nation’s mineral wealth.

Announced in Islamabad on Wednesday, the agreement, underlined by Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, signifies a leap in improving the investment climate with a robust $200 million investment.

Kakar emphasized reforms aimed at attracting foreign direct investment and highlighted the establishment of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) to streamline investor support.

Energy Minister Muhammad Ali discussed the upcoming advanced processing facilities, aiming to boost the mineral sector’s GDP contribution significantly by utilizing the vast, largely untapped pink salt reserves.

Previous article
Automobile financing plummets by 26% YoY in January
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Exports

Pakistan’s exports to regional countries surge by 22% in 7MFY24

Trade with China, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan dominates, contributing $2.61 billion to total exports of $17.98 billion

Roshan Digital Account inflows decline 11% in January

Pakistan seeks partnership with Sinopec in Aramco’s $10bn refinery project

Pakistan advances on Iran gas pipeline to avoid $18bn fine

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Shahnawaz Ali | Aziz Buneri | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar -- Sub-Editors: Basit Munawar | Saddam Hussain | Riaz Hussain -- Video Editor: Talha Farooqi -- Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Sohail Abbas (Lhe) | Malik Israr Ahmed (Isb)-- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.