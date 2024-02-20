Pakistan inks Himalayan pink salt export deal with US company

Pakistan inked a pivotal deal with American company Miracle Saltworks Collective Incorporation to enhance the value and export of Himalayan Pink Salt, marking a significant stride in exploiting the nation’s mineral wealth.

Announced in Islamabad on Wednesday, the agreement, underlined by Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, signifies a leap in improving the investment climate with a robust $200 million investment.

Kakar emphasized reforms aimed at attracting foreign direct investment and highlighted the establishment of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) to streamline investor support.

Energy Minister Muhammad Ali discussed the upcoming advanced processing facilities, aiming to boost the mineral sector’s GDP contribution significantly by utilizing the vast, largely untapped pink salt reserves.