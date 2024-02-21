FBR aims to expand export facilitation scheme to entire textile sector 

LAHORE: Muhammad Sadiq, Chief Collector Customs, Appraisement, Punjab, announced plans by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to extend the Export Facilitation Scheme (EFS) across the full textile value chain, in a move aimed at bolstering the sector’s global competitiveness.

This announcement was made during an interactive session with members of the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) where the focus was on export enhancement and addressing customs-related concerns.

The session saw significant participation from customs and APTMA officials, including Azmat Tahira, Collector Customs (Appraisement-East) Lahore, and senior APTMA members. The discussions revolved around refining the EFS and other customs processes to aid exporters more effectively.

Efforts to rectify system issues and streamline customs procedures were highlighted as priorities, with a particular emphasis on addressing the textile industry’s challenges.

The Chief Collector emphasized the commitment to resolving issues impeding the smooth implementation of the EFS and facilitating the textile sector’s export activities.

APTMA officials raised concerns regarding the integration of unused raw materials in the EFS system, pending audits, and discrepancies in tax and duty deductions.

Suggestions were made for improving the efficiency of the system, including the automatic issuance of import and analysis certificates and the elimination of redundant manual processes.

The session concluded with assurances from customs officials to tackle the issues raised by APTMA, highlighting the government’s focus on enhancing the export capabilities of the textile industry.