Pakistan-China chromium ore trade flourishes with 32% export increase

Pakistan has improved the market reputation of its chromium ore through strict quality control measures

Pakistan’s exports of chromium ore and concentrates to China have seen a significant increase, marking a positive trend in bilateral trade. In 2023, exports grew by 32%, reaching $117.68 million up from $89.28 million in the previous year, as reported by China Economic Net (CEN), citing Commerce Ministry sources.

Economic expert Ikram Ul Haq Sulehri attributed this growth to the Pakistani government’s efforts to enhance chromium ore exports to China, highlighting the competitive prices and high quality of Pakistani chromium ore as key factors driving its demand in China.

Pakistan has improved the market reputation of its chromium ore through strict quality control measures, adherence to international standards, and certification processes, making it a preferred choice for Chinese manufacturers. The country’s share in China’s total chromium ore imports, which stood at $5.033 billion in 2023, was over $117.68 million.

The increase in exports is linked to greater investment from Chinese companies in Pakistan and a rising demand for chromium ore products in China post-COVID-19. This trend is expected to continue, benefiting both nations economically.

Sulehri also emphasized the potential for further economic growth through foreign investments from Chinese companies, which could bring advanced technology and expertise to Pakistan. This collaboration could enhance Pakistan’s manufacturing capabilities and enable the production of high-quality, value-added products for the global market.

Pakistan aims to capitalize on its rich mineral resources and strategic location to become a key global player in the minerals market, investing in infrastructure, technology, and human capital to sustain export momentum and foster economic prosperity.

