Two, three-wheelers’ sale slumps 12% in July-Jan FY24

The sale of motorbikes and three-wheelers decreased by 12.33% during the first seven months (July-January) of the ongoing fiscal year 2023-24 as compared to the same period last year.

According to data released by the Pakistan Automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA), a total of 646,440 motorbikes and three-wheelers were sold from July to January period of FY24 against the sale of 737,393 units during the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.

As per PAMA data, Honda’s sales saw a dip of 8.22% from 612,817 units to 562,440 units whereas the sale of Suzuki motorcycles witnessed a decrease of 61.40% from 22,985 units to 8,870 units during the months under review.

Yamaha also suffered a decline in sales from 7,577 units to 4,914 units. Road Prince motorbikes witnessed a sharp decline of 51.62% from 19,706 units to 9,533 units.

The sales of United Auto motorcycles witnessed a decrease of 21.67% from 61,260 units to 47,984 units.

Meanwhile, the sale of United Auto three-wheelers surged from 937 units to 1,715 units showing growth of 83.03%, while the sale of Sazgar three-wheelers also witnessed an increase of 21.90% from 5,871 units to 7,157 units.

Qingqi three-wheeler sales decreased 31.81% from 4,410 units to 3,007 units.

The slump in sales is mainly attributed to the higher prices of two and three-wheelers in the country forcing the inflation-ridden customers to use public transport in metropolitans.