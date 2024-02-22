Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Indus Motor Company approves Rs3bn investment to expand localisation 

Investment shall be made for localization of parts and components to be manufactured locally for various existing vehicles

By News Desk

The Board of Directors of Indus Motor Company Limited, operating as Toyota Indus, has approved an investment of around Rs 3 billion aimed at additional localisation of parts and components of various existing vehicles, the company said in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday.   

The board took this decision in its meeting held on February 21, 2024, and is part of the company’s overall plan to continuously increase localisation of parts and components of vehicles manufactured locally, in order to reduce the outflow of foreign exchange and promote the local auto industry, read the notice. 

The announced investment shall be made towards expenditure in plant and machinery, molds, dies, equipment and related expenses for localization of parts and components to be manufactured locally for various existing vehicles. 

The investment is planned to be completed by the third quarter of calendar year 2025.

Previous article
Caretakers notify price increase for 146 essential medicines
Next article
Pakistan pays $7.3bn in foreign debt, interest in 1HFY24
News Desk
News Desk

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Economy

SBP raises Rs361bn through Treasury Bills auction

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) exceeded its target in the latest auction of Market Treasury Bills (MTBs), raising Rs361 billion against an initial...

Two, three-wheelers’ sale slumps 12% in July-Jan FY24

Pakistan-China chromium ore trade flourishes with 32% export increase

High-cost thermal plants escalate electricity generation costs by 33%

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Shahnawaz Ali | Aziz Buneri | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar -- Sub-Editors: Basit Munawar | Saddam Hussain | Riaz Hussain -- Video Editor: Talha Farooqi -- Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Sohail Abbas (Lhe) | Malik Israr Ahmed (Isb)-- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.