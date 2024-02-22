Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistan pays $7.3bn in foreign debt, interest in 1HFY24

The country faces a $19.2 billion debt burden to be paid by the end of this year 

By News Desk

Pakistan made substantial debt and interest payments totaling $7.3 billion during the first half of the fiscal year 2024 (1HFY24), ending on December 31, 2023. 

A closer look at these payments reveals that $4.6 billion was allocated towards principal repayments, with the remaining $2.7 billion covering interest expenses. 

The country disbursed $2.58 billion for principal and $1.54 billion for interest in the second quarter of FY24 (2QFY24) alone, culminating in payments of $4.12 billion for that quarter.

The government’s revenue collections during 1HFY24 were reported at Rs4.8 billion, from which Rs4.2 billion was utilized for domestic debt repayments. 

This financial maneuvering comes in the context of the previous fiscal year (FY23), during which Pakistan had to allocate a significant $20.822 billion towards meeting its principal and interest payment obligations.

Earlier, in December 2023, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) governor Jameel Ahmed said that Pakistan’s external debt obligations for the current fiscal year (FY24) amount to $24.6 billion, of which $5.4 billion had already been repaid.

He said that the remaining debt stands at $19.2 billion, out of which $12.4 billion are expected to be rolled over by the creditors, leaving a net repayment of $6.8 billion for the rest of the fiscal year.

He said that the $6.8 billion repayment includes $4.3 billion of principal and $2.5 billion of interest. 

Previous article
Indus Motor Company approves Rs3bn investment to expand localisation 
Next article
New domestic consumers to benefit from RLNG supply amid local gas scarcity
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Shahnawaz Ali | Aziz Buneri | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar -- Sub-Editors: Basit Munawar | Saddam Hussain | Riaz Hussain -- Video Editor: Talha Farooqi -- Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Sohail Abbas (Lhe) | Malik Israr Ahmed (Isb)-- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.