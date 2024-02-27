Sign inSubscribe
Industry

Pakistan to increase petroleum prices amid economic challenges

This move has sparked concerns over rising inflation and the added financial pressure on households

By Monitoring Desk

The Caretaker govt is set to raise petroleum product prices following a recent hike in electricity costs. The proposed increases are Rs 4.50 per liter for gasoline, Rs 2.50 for diesel, and Rs 2.92 for kerosene, with light diesel oil prices remaining unchanged.

This decision comes after the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) approved a Rs 7.05 per unit rise in electricity prices due to higher fuel costs, adding an estimated Rs 66 billion burden on consumers. The increase in fuel prices is linked to the surge in global crude oil prices, now at $82.52 per barrel.

Scheduled to be announced by the Finance Minister after consultation with the Prime Minister, the new fuel prices will take effect from March 1st, 2024, until March 15th. This move has sparked concerns over rising inflation and the added financial pressure on households, especially for low-income and middle-class families.

Previous article
PSX witnesses stalemate situation 
Next article
Foreign investors repatriate over $694mn from Pakistan in 7 months
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

1 COMMENT

  1. HOW I RECOVERED MY LOST CRYPTOS FROM FAKE BROKER ONLINE. I had lost over $152,000 by someone I met online on a fake investment project. After the loss, I had a long research on how to recover the lost funds. I came across a lot of Testimonies about, GEO COORDINATES HACKER. I contacted them providing the necessary information and it took the experts about 27hours to locate and help recover my stolen money. To anyone looking for a Recovery firm to Recover your lost Crypto. You can contact GEO COORDINATES HACKER. I hope this helps as many out there who are victims and have lost to these fake online investment scammers. You can contact GEO COORDINATES HACKER. By usingEmail: [email protected]; https://geovcoordinateshac.wixsite.com/geo-coordinates-hack

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Economy

Investor confidence in Pakistan increases, dollar bonds surpass market rate

The international investment community has shown increased interest in Pakistan's dollar bonds, highlighted by a significant uptick following the country's general elections, according to...

Bitcoin scorches past $57,000 as big buyers flock in

Amidst default rumours, LESCO cuts  power to Bahria Town over Rs 76 crore unpaid bills 

Daraz announces layoffs in internal memo to employees

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Shahnawaz Ali | Aziz Buneri | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar -- Sub-Editors: Basit Munawar | Saddam Hussain | Riaz Hussain -- Video Editor: Talha Farooqi -- Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Sohail Abbas (Lhe) | Malik Israr Ahmed (Isb)-- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.