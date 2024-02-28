Symmetry Group adds two more clients to its portfolio 

Symmetry Group Limited, a leading digital technology and experiences company, announced on Wednesday that it has secured two new clients for its digital services.

The company informed the local bourse through a notice that these new clients include Jazz (Pakistan Mobile Communication LTD) and Prism Services Holdings Limited, based in the Caribbean. These projects are anticipated to generate revenues for a cumulative value of Rs 58 million during FY 2023-24.

Earlier, Symmetry Group announced on February 14 that it secured digital services of three prominent brands including English Biscuit Manufacturers (Gluco & Sooper Biscuits), JS Global Limited, and Nando’s Pakistan. The company said that this new clientele will generate an additional Rs 20 million in revenue within a year.

Symmetry Group’s recent success builds upon its earlier achievements, marked by the acquisition of Hashoo Group (PC & Hotel One), Jaffer Consultancy, and Circles Life Asia Technology as clients and anticipates generating a revenue of Rs 30 million in the coming 12 months.

This growth trajectory underscores the company’s expertise in digital products and services, particularly in transforming marketing, sales, and other consumer-centric functions for organizations.