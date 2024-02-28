Sign inSubscribe
Symmetry Group adds two more clients to its portfolio 

Contracts with Jazz and Prism Services Holdings will generate an additional Rs 20 million in revenue

By News Desk

Symmetry Group Limited, a leading digital technology and experiences company, announced on Wednesday that it has secured two new clients for its digital services. 

The company informed the local bourse through a notice that these new clients include Jazz (Pakistan Mobile Communication LTD) and Prism Services Holdings Limited, based in the Caribbean. These projects are anticipated to generate revenues for a cumulative value of Rs 58 million during FY 2023-24.

Earlier, Symmetry Group announced on February 14 that it secured digital services of three prominent brands including English Biscuit Manufacturers (Gluco & Sooper Biscuits), JS Global Limited, and Nando’s Pakistan. The company said that this new clientele will generate an additional Rs 20 million in revenue within a year.

Symmetry Group’s recent success builds upon its earlier achievements, marked by the acquisition of Hashoo Group (PC & Hotel One), Jaffer Consultancy, and Circles Life Asia Technology as clients and anticipates generating a revenue of Rs 30 million in the coming 12 months. 

This growth trajectory underscores the company’s expertise in digital products and services, particularly in transforming marketing, sales, and other consumer-centric functions for organizations.

