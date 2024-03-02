Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

FBR implements T&T system in tiles sector to curtail tax evasion

Initiative is said to provide a more accurate and real-time oversight of manufacturing outputs and supplies

By News Desk

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has announced the extension of its Track and Trace system to the tiles manufacturing sector, aiming to enhance electronic monitoring of production and supply chains to combat sales tax evasion.

In a recent move, the FBR issued SRO 308(i)/2024, which amends the Sales Tax Rules of 2006, signifying a significant step towards ensuring transparency within the tiles sector.

This decision also brings auxiliary cement products under the purview of the Track and Trace system, further broadening the scope of sectors under stringent monitoring for tax compliance.

According to sources, this inclusion aims to mitigate the risks of tax evasion, providing a more accurate and real-time oversight of manufacturing outputs and supplies.

The integration of the tiles sector into the Track and Trace system was announced amidst a challenging period for the industry, particularly in Punjab, where the entire tiles sector is reportedly facing closure.

The economic downturn, coupled with the high costs of gas supply, has severely impacted the industry’s operations, raising concerns about the timing and implications of this new regulatory measure.

Previous article
Pakistan allocates Rs4bn for CPEC power producers amid financial strains
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Shahnawaz Ali | Aziz Buneri | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar -- Sub-Editors: Basit Munawar | Saddam Hussain | Riaz Hussain -- Video Editor: Talha Farooqi -- Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Sohail Abbas (Lhe) | Malik Israr Ahmed (Isb)-- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.