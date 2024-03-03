Sign inSubscribe
With an eye on profits and a focus on sustainability, HBL launches agricultural subsidiary

The first non-financial subsidiary of a bank to get approval from the SBP, HBL Zarai has already been approached by the SIFC and is set to work with the government of Punjab as well as small farmers

Abdullah Niazi
Abdullah Niazi

Why is Pakistan’s largest bank about to get into the business of agriculture? And no, we aren’t talking about agricultural financing. We are talking about the bank opening a fully owned subsidiary whose function is providing facilities and services ranging from storage space and farming equipment to seeds, fertiliser, and agronomic advice. 

Essentially, they are creating an agricultural consultancy that also doubles as a one-stop shop for the average farmer. But why now? HBL first announced their new company by the name of HBL Zarai back in July 2023. At the launch of their 2022-23 sustainability report, the bank’s President, Muhammad Aurangzeb, had received permission from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to set up a special subsidiary to help small and medium-sized farmers improve their agricultural output.

The permission came as a bit of a surprise really. The central bank is nothing if not conservative, and this was the first time the SBP was granting permission to a bank to set up a fully owned subsidiary that was involved in a non-financial business. 

And that is really what is so strange about HBL Zarai.

 

Abdullah Niazi is senior editor at Profit. He also covers agriculture and climate change. He can be reached at [email protected]

