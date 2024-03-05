Worldwide outage hits Meta platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Threads

Users of Facebook, Instagram, and Threads are currently facing difficulties accessing these services, as a significant outage affecting these Meta-owned platforms began around 8:40 pm PST. The disruption has also extended to Meta Quest headset users, who report problems logging in.

Facebook users find themselves unexpectedly logged out and unable to re-enter their accounts. Instagram is similarly troubled, with reports of feed refresh failures.

Meta has recognized the problem, stating on its status page that it is investigating a Facebook Login issue and that its engineering team is striving for a swift resolution.

Andy Stone, Meta’s head of communications, has acknowledged the service disruptions on X, noting that Meta is currently addressing access issues to its services.

This incident echoes a previous disruption in 2021, caused by a configuration error that temporarily took down Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

In this instance, Threads is also affected, displaying a generic error message upon attempt to access.

Contrarily, WhatsApp remains operational. User reports on DownDetector have surged, and NetBlocks confirms that the outage is impacting multiple countries. Attempts to reach Meta for further comments have yet to yield a response.