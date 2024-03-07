Sign inSubscribe
Economy

SBP-held forex reserves fall $54mn due to debt repayment 

Total reserves stand at $13.02 billion below the IMF target

By News Desk

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported another fall in its forex reserves by $54 million in the week ending on March 1, 2024, due to debt repayment. 

The SBP said that with the foreign payments, its total reserves stand at $7.895 billion while commercial banks possess $5.124 billion. 

As of March 1, 2024, Pakistan’s total liquid foreign exchange reserves stood at $13.02 billion which is low from the $14 billion target set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) till the end of the ongoing fiscal year FY2024. 

Last week, foreign exchange reserves held by the SBP decreased by $63 million, clocking in at $7.95 billion as of February 23, 2024.

