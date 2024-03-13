Musadik Malik assumes office as Minister for Energy 

ISLAMABAD: Dr Musadik Malik has officially assumed the office of the Federal Minister for Energy and directed to ensure uninterrupted gas and electricity supply to the consumers during the Iftar and Sehar timings of the ongoing holy month of Ramzan.

In his inaugural address, Malik underscored the government’s commitment to prioritizing the welfare of its citizens, especially during challenging times.

Amidst a warm welcome from senior officials of both petroleum and power divisions, Dr Malik outlined his vision for the energy sector, highlighting reforms as a key priority of the current administration.

“Despite the difficult situation, the people are the focus of the government’s policies, and facilitation of the people is our foremost priority,” stated the energy minister.

Dr. Malik brings a wealth of experience to his new role, having previously served as the petroleum minister during the Shehbaz Sharif government. His tenure witnessed significant milestones, including Pakistan’s historic procurement of crude oil from Russia last year.

Dr. Malik’s academic background includes a Doctor of Philosophy and Master of Science in Healthcare Administration and Policy from the University of Illinois, complemented by an MBA.

He has also provided advisory services to oil-rich Middle Eastern countries like Saudi Arabia on various economic and social matters.

Shaza Khawaja becomes Minister of State for IT, Telecom

Meanwhile, Ms. Shaza Fatima Khawaja, the lone woman member of the Shehbaz Sharif-led cabinet, assumed the position of Minister of State for Information Technology (IT) and Telecommunication.

Shaza is a niece of incumbent defense minister Khawaja Asif and previously served as special assistant to the prime minister (SAPM) on youth affairs.

A distinguished academic and former special assistant to the prime minister on youth affairs, Ms. Khawaja brings a blend of expertise and experience to her new role.

With a background in International Relations and Political Science, she has previously taught at the prestigious Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS).