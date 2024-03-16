After Kia and Indus Motor, Honda Atlas slashes price of its City model

After Kia Pakistan and Indus Motor Company, Honda Atlas Cars also announced a price reduction of up to Rs140,000 on two of its City variants.

The company set the new price for the City MT1.2L at Rs4.649 million after a reduction of Rs50,000. The price of City CVT 1.2L has been slashed by Rs140,000, bringing its new price to Rs4.689 million.

The new prices will be effective from March 15, 2024.

Earlier, Kia Pakistan on Thursday announced a reduction in the price of its Sportage models by up to Rs 300,000 in a Ramadan-exclusive offer.

Kia said that the offer, which lasts until March 31, 2024, includes a reduction in the ex-factory prices of various Sportage models as follows:

Sportage Alpha to Rs 7,300,000 from Rs 7,550,000, Sportage FWD to Rs 7,470,000 from Rs 8,040,000, Sportage AWD to Rs 8,470,000 from Rs 8,770,000, and Sportage Limited Edition to Rs 9,000,000 from Rs 9,300,000.

Similarly, Indus Motor Company, the manufacturer of Toyota cars in Pakistan, announced a price reduction for its Yaris sedan models, with cuts ranging from Rs 73,000 to PKR 133,000.

After the adjustment, the new prices for the Yaris 1.3 MT LO, 1.3 CVT LO, and 1.3 MT Hi are set at Rs 4.326 million, Rs 4.616 million, and Rs 4.586 million, respectively, each reflecting a Rs 73,000 decrease.

The Yaris CVT Hi sees a Rs 133,000 reduction, with its price now at Rs 4.766 million.

As per industry sources, this move is attributed to the company’s efforts to circumvent the recent 25% sales tax increase on automobiles priced above Rs 4 million.

Hyundai also announced a Ramadan offer of free registration for any Hyundai ELANTRA model reserved before Chaand Raat.