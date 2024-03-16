Pakistan Solar Association’s licence revoked over misconduct

The Director General of Trade Organisations (DGTO), operating under the Ministry of Commerce, has officially revoked the licence of the Pakistan Solar Association (PSA) due to alleged involvement in irregularities and a breach of regulations.

The decision also includes sanctions against key members of the PSA, prohibiting their membership in any trade organisation for five years and imposing fines.

This action follows findings that the PSA’s executive committee was complicit in illegal activities orchestrated by a fraudulent secretary general.

The committee was accused of withholding critical information from trade organisation regulators, constituting a violation of the law.

Consequently, the membership of all executive committee members has been cancelled, based on powers granted under Rule 11(3) of the Terms of Reference, 2013.

Additionally, the conditional renewal of the PSA’s licence, previously granted by the then-regulator, has been withdrawn.

The PSA failed to meet the renewal conditions within the given timeframe despite multiple notifications, leading to the immediate expiration of its licence.

The DGTO’s inquiry was initiated after receiving several complaints against the PSA.

Following the association’s response, a hearing was scheduled for October 10, 2023.

Secretary General Mohsin Shaukat’s absence from several hearings and failure to demonstrate financial transparency when he did appear further incriminated the association’s management practices.

The investigation revealed the secretary general as a “dummy” participant, directly involved in the PSA’s management, presenting a significant conflict of interest.

Attempts to engage with the PSA’s leadership for clarification on these matters were met with inadequate responses, including the failure to provide necessary documentation and meet annual reporting requirements.

This decisive regulatory action has been met with approval by professionals within the solar industry, who had expressed concerns over the PSA’s dominance and management.

The DGTO has recommended that the federal government officially cancel the licence of the now-defunct and non-compliant PSA.