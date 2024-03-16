Nepra sets multi-year tariffs for three major Discos

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has recently taken a significant step towards regulating and ensuring the efficient distribution of electric power in Pakistan by approving Multi-Year Tariffs (MYTs) for a period of five years for three major power Distribution Companies (Discos): Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO), Lahore Electric Power Company (LESCO), and Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO).

This decision marks a pivotal moment in the management and operation of these Discos, emphasizing the importance of transparent and effective governance within the electric power sector.

Each company has had its revenue requirements assessed for the control period from FY 2023-24 to FY 2027-28, with IESCO having a revenue requirement of Rs 39.66 billion for FY 2023-24, LESCO Rs 60.459 million, and FESCO Rs 44.490 billion for the same period.

These assessments aim to cover the costs associated with the Distribution Function of each company, indicating the funds necessary for maintaining and improving the distribution infrastructure.

Moreover, the Authority has approved differential amounts for each Disco as part of the Prior Year Adjustment (PYA) in the subsequent adjustment/indexation determination for FY 2024-25.

This reflects the differences between the forecasted and actual costs/revenues, ensuring that tariffs remain fair and reflective of real-world conditions. Specifically, IESCO is allowed a differential amount of Rs 7.426 billion, LESCO Rs 7.735 billion, and FESCO Rs 11.900 billion for FY 2024-25.

Nepra also highlighted the need for organizational restructuring within these companies.

It pointed out that while the petitioners had bifurcated their costs into Distribution and Supply of Power Functions, they had submitted combined accounts for both functions, without showing progress in organizational restructuring.

This restructuring is deemed essential for enhancing the performance of the petitioners and ensuring transparency.

The decision to approve MYTs comes with an understanding of the need to balance the interests of consumers and the companies providing electric power services.

This is in line with Nepra’s commitment to principles of transparency and impartiality, as enshrined in section 7(6) of the Nepra Act.

The differential net amount of Rs 3,096 million, which includes the differential amounts for the Distribution function, will be allowed as part of PYA in the subsequent adjustment/indexation determination for FY 2024-25.