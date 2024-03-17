The “Standard” Chartered journey: From a promising global banking juggernaut to a risk-averse frugal bank

As the earnings season draws to a close, we at Profit continue to be fascinated by the significant turnaround experienced by the banking sector in 2023. The rise in interest rates during the first half of the year led to strong markup income, ultimately boosting the overall earnings of commercial banks.

While this publication has previously covered the risk arbitrage strategy utilised by financial institutions over the past twelve months, this time we explore a trend that is often overlooked when reporting on the financial results of commercial banks.