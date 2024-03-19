Wilmar International, partners intend to expand shareholding in Pakistan’s Unity Foods

Wilmar Pakistan Holdings Pte. Ltd, a subsidiary of Wilmar International Limited, Unity Wilmar Agro (Private) Limited, and certain shareholders of Unity Foods Limited, have announced their intention to acquire up to 277,070,908 shares of UFL, according to a press release issued here.

The acquisition will comply with Pakistan’s laws and regulations, including the Securities Act 2015 and Listed Companies Regulations 2017.

Arif Habib Limited is the manager of the offer.

Unity Foods Limited, listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange, specializes in manufacturing edible oils, industrial fats, flour, and feed ingredients for the poultry and livestock sectors.

Wilmar International Limited, a Fortune 500 company founded in 1991 and headquartered in Singapore, is Asia’s leading agribusiness group.

Through its subsidiaries, Wilmar Group engages in various activities such as oil palm cultivation, edible oils refining, and manufacturing consumer products.

With Wilmar International’s commitment to Pakistan’s economy, this acquisition not only strengthens bilateral business ties but also highlights Unity Foods Limited’s role in attracting foreign investment and fostering economic growth in Pakistan.

The intended increase in shareholding signifies a step towards contributing to the growth and prosperity of Unity Foods Limited and the broader Pakistani economy.