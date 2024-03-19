Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Wilmar International, partners intend to expand shareholding in Pakistan’s Unity Foods

Wilmar Pakistan Holdings, Unity Wilmar Agro and other stakeholders announce intention to acquire 277 million shares of UFL

By News Desk

Wilmar Pakistan Holdings Pte. Ltd, a subsidiary of Wilmar International Limited, Unity Wilmar Agro (Private) Limited, and certain shareholders of Unity Foods Limited, have announced their intention to acquire up to 277,070,908 shares of UFL, according to a press release issued here.

The acquisition will comply with Pakistan’s laws and regulations, including the Securities Act 2015 and Listed Companies Regulations 2017.

Arif Habib Limited is the manager of the offer.

Unity Foods Limited, listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange, specializes in manufacturing edible oils, industrial fats, flour, and feed ingredients for the poultry and livestock sectors.

Wilmar International Limited, a Fortune 500 company founded in 1991 and headquartered in Singapore, is Asia’s leading agribusiness group.

Through its subsidiaries, Wilmar Group engages in various activities such as oil palm cultivation, edible oils refining, and manufacturing consumer products.

With Wilmar International’s commitment to Pakistan’s economy, this acquisition not only strengthens bilateral business ties but also highlights Unity Foods Limited’s role in attracting foreign investment and fostering economic growth in Pakistan.

The intended increase in shareholding signifies a step towards contributing to the growth and prosperity of Unity Foods Limited and the broader Pakistani economy.

Previous article
MoC accelerates consultations for National Tariff Policy 2025-29
Next article
Finja voices ‘frustration’ over Opay’s failure to clear payments post EMI sale
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

SECP issues advertisements, call centre guidelines for digital lenders 

Guidelines designed to prioritise borrower protection, prevent deceptive marketing and unethical call centre practices

Pakistan records current account surplus of $128mn in February

Govt earmarks Rs2bn for Pakistan Startup Fund

SECP strengthens corporate governance with focus on sustainability, diversity

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editors: Abdullah Niazi | Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Shahnawaz Ali | Aziz Buneri | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb )-- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.