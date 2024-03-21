Congressmen want US to ‘put pressure’ on Pakistan through IMF

The US Congressmen wanted to put pressure on Pakistan through the International Monetary Fund in connection to the allegations of irregularities in Pakistan’s general elections held on February 8.

Addressing the concerns raised by some congressmen regarding the potential use of US influence over the IMF against Pakistan, the US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Donald Lu underscored the critical need for a thorough investigation into the elections process articulating the significant repercussions such issues could have on bilateral relations.

“It will be an impediment to our relationship if Pakistan does not have a democratic process that upholds its own Constitution. It will retard our ability to have the type of relationship we want in security matters, on business fronts, and from people to people. All of that suffers if Pakistan is not a full democracy,” he said while answering questions during the hearing of a subcommittee of the US House Committee on Foreign Affairs.

Pakistan signed a staff-level agreement with the IMF on Wednesday and needed another medium-term loan program to back its depleting foreign exchange reserves and meet international payment obligations.

Acknowledging America’s role in fostering economic stability, Lu noted its substantial contributions to Pakistan’s export sector and critical infrastructure development.

Addressing Pakistan’s mammoth internal and external debt pile, Lu stressed the need for economic reforms and increased private sector-led investments, given the substantial portion of the federal government’s revenue allocated to debt repayment.

Mr. Lu refrained from describing the elections as ‘free and fair.’ He stressed that it is the responsibility of the ECP to ensure the integrity of the electoral process and uphold democratic principles.

Furthermore, Mr. Lu addressed the oversight of military aid to Pakistan, noting that certain segments within the Pakistani military are restricted from receiving this aid. He also explained that the US was not considering any substantial military assistance to Pakistan at the moment.

He said that the US continues to monitor the use of military equipment provided to Pakistan, including F-16 aircraft, and clarified that there are no current plans for substantial military assistance to the country.

The US diplomat further added that the US and Pakistani militaries have ties going back decades. Pakistan has the sixth-largest military in the world and the largest of any Muslim nation. “Our generals train with their generals.”

In response to a question regarding the ongoing partnership between the two nations, Mr. Lu affirmed Pakistan’s status as an “important partner” and a major non-NATO ally.