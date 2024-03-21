Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Govt secures Rs704bn in treasury bill auction, surpassing target

SBP garners Rs541.5 billion for three-month treasury bills at an interest rate of 21.66%

By News Desk

The government successfully raised Rs704 billion through the auction of treasury bills, significantly exceeding the pre-set goal for the event. The auction, held on Wednesday, saw a considerable turnout with bids totaling Rs992.4 billion.

During this auction, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) garnered Rs541.5 billion for three-month treasury bills at an interest rate of 21.66%, marking an increase of 26 basis points from previous figures.

Despite expectations for a rate cut, the yield for six-month treasury bills remained steady at 20.39%, with a modest sum of Rs5.3 billion raised.

Notably, the yield for the 12-month treasury bills experienced a substantial rise of 60 basis points, settling at 20.89%, with the auction raising Rs102.5 billion for this duration.

This adjustment in yields came in the wake of the monetary policy announcement on March 18, where the SBP maintained the interest rate at 22%, citing ongoing inflationary pressures as a significant concern.

 

Previous article
IMF directs Pakistan to expedite tariff rebasing for Discos
Next article
Congressmen want US to ‘put pressure’ on Pakistan through IMF
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editors: Abdullah Niazi | Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Shahnawaz Ali | Aziz Buneri | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb )-- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.