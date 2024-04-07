Pakistan just barely avoided demotion on the FTSE Russell watchlist. What is the list and how does it impact you?

It seems like Pakistan is alway teetering on the cusp of the worst from happening. Whether it is facing a default or being demoted on different indexes and lists, the cliffhanger suspense never seems to end. And just when there is a chance that the fingers will slip, the country is saved miraculously. With the deadline on the Iran Gas pipeline looming, it seems the roller coaster is not going to end anytime soon.
On an optimistic note, on 28th of March 2024, news broke that Pakistan had avoided being demoted in the FTSE Russell watchlist. The decision meant that Pakistan would stay as part of its Secondary Emerging classification and could be included in different indexes. What even is the FTSE Russell watchlist and what impact does this decision have on the stock market? Profit explains.