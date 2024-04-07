Pakistan just barely avoided demotion on the FTSE Russell watchlist. What is the list and how does it impact you?

It seems like Pakistan is alway teetering on the cusp of the worst from happening. Whether it is facing a default or being demoted on different indexes and lists, the cliffhanger suspense never seems to end. And just when there is a chance that the fingers will slip, the country is saved miraculously. With the deadline on the Iran Gas pipeline looming, it seems the roller coaster is not going to end anytime soon.

On an optimistic note, on 28th of March 2024, news broke that Pakistan had avoided being demoted in the FTSE Russell watchlist. The decision meant that Pakistan would stay as part of its Secondary Emerging classification and could be included in different indexes. What even is the FTSE Russell watchlist and what impact does this decision have on the stock market? Profit explains. To read the full article, subscribe and support independent business journalism in Pakistan The content in this publication is expensive to produce. But unlike other journalistic outfits, business publications have to cover the very organizations that directly give them advertisements. Hence, this large source of revenue, which is the lifeblood of other media houses, is severely compromised on account of Profit’s no-compromise policy when it comes to our reporting. No wonder, Profit has lost multiple ad deals, worth tens of millions of rupees, due to stories that held big businesses to account. Hence, for our work to continue unfettered, it must be supported by discerning readers who know the value of quality business journalism, not just for the economy but for the society as a whole. Click here to login) (Already a subscriber? Full Price Subscription Plans Click to View Not only will you be supporting independent journalism, 25% of the amount from your subscription will be used to subsidise those subscribers who cannot afford the full price of the subscription. Yearly full price subscription plans also include a complimentary annual subscription to The Wall Street Journal.

+

Subsidised Subscription Plans Click to View Pay part of the full subscription price, if you cannot afford to pay all of it, and the rest will be subsidised by a full paying subscriber.



Free Student Subscriptions Click to View If you are currently a student, you can claim an already-paid-for digital subscription, courtesy

