EDB grants 34 licences to boost electric vehicle production

The Engineering Development Board (EDB) of Pakistan has granted 34 new licences to two- and three-wheeler manufacturers, signifying a major step in the country’s shift towards electric vehicles (EVs), as outlined in the Electric Vehicles Policy for 2020-2025.

During a webinar hosted by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) on “Pakistan’s electric vehicle market: challenges, opportunities, and the 2030 agenda,” Asim Ayaz, a prominent EDB official, highlighted the increasing interest from private partners in EV manufacturing.

He pointed out the financial hurdles for consumers, notably the high cost of EVs due to expensive battery technology, and proposed integrating EV charging stations at petrol stations nationwide.

Comparative studies with Malaysia’s EV policy revealed competitive tariffs in Pakistan, yet the country faces challenges in securing financing for these initiatives.

Collaboration with academic institutions like the Lahore University of Management Sciences (Lums) and industry partners is underway to promote EV adoption.

Dr. Arshad, a Lums professor, emphasized the global financial support available for EV projects, suggesting Pakistan could leverage this funding by aligning its EV transition goals with global greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reduction efforts.

He mentioned the potential for accessing international climate finance through competitive projects.

Representatives from the industry discussed the evolving landscape of EV infrastructure and the need for regulatory frameworks to support the transition. They stressed the importance of local manufacturing and research in battery technology to sustain the shift towards electric mobility.