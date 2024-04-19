Short-term inflation declines by 0.79% WoW 

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week ended on April 18, 2024, decreased by 0.79% while the year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 28.54%.

According to the latest data shared by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), major decrease was observed during the week in the prices of Wheat Flour (8.97%), Bananas (8.67%), Electricity Charges for Q1 (7.16%), Eggs (6.67%), LPG (2.84%) Onion (1.40%), Chilies Powder (1.31%), Cooking Oil 5 Litre (0.45%), Pulse Masoor (0.43%) and Vegetable Ghee 2.5 Kg (0.34%).

On the other hand, major increase was observed in the prices of Potatoes (17.07%), Tomatoes (12.67%), Chicken (11.60%), Lawn printed and Shirting (3.55%) each, Garlic (2.88%), Diesel (2.87%), Beef (2.56), Georgette (1.91%), Pulse Mash (1.62%), Cooked Beef (1.31%) and Sugar (1.10%).

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) is computed on a weekly basis to assess the price movement of essential commodities at a shorter interval of time to review the price situation in the country.

It comprises 51 essential items collected from 50 markets in 17 cities of the country. During the week under review, out of 51 items, prices of 22 (43.14%) items increased, 11 (21.57%) items decreased and 18 (35.29%) items remained stable.

As per PBS data, the year on year trend depicts increase of 28.54%, Gas Charges for Q1 ( 570.00%), Onions (155.00%), Tomatoes (126.94%), Chilies Powder (83.62%), Gents Sandal (66.71%), Garlic (65.96%), Gents Sponge Chappal (58.05%), Salt Powder (31.87%), Chicken (30.91%), Energy Saver (29.83%), Gur (27.99%) and Pulse Mash (26.39%).

While a decrease was observed in the prices of Bananas (35.20%), Cooking Oil 5 Litre (20.91%), Vegetable Ghee 2.5Kg (17.65%), Vegetable Ghee 1 Kg (17.61%), Mustard Oil (13.83%), Wheat Flour (11.05%), LPG (6.14%), Eggs (4.51%) and Diesel (0.85%).