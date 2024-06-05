Sign inSubscribe
Pakistan’s services exports record $6.44bn in 10MFY2024

Services imports grow by 20.77% to $8.347 billion from July to April FY2023-24

By News Desk

The exports of services during the first ten months (July-April) of the current financial year 2023-24 increased by 1.18% as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of the last year.

According to the data of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), During July-April 2023-24, exports of services were recorded at $6.441 billion as against the exports of $6.366 billion during the same period of last year.

During the period under review, the services imports into the country grew by 20.77% and it was registered at $8.347 billion as compared to the import of $6.912 billion in the same period last year.

On a year-on-year basis, the services exports from the country grew by 16.59% in April 2024 as compared to the exports of the same month of last year. 

In April 2024, services valued at $646.03 million were exported as compared to exports of $554.10 million in the same month of last year. 

The imports of services into the country also surged by 14.85% during the period under review as it was recorded at $833.03 million against $725.34.

On a month-on-month basis, the services exports decreased by 7.57% and imports by 2.22% respectively in April 2024 as compared to March 2024. 

During April 2024, the services exports were recorded at $646.03 million as compared to the exports of $698.92 million of the previous month, whereas imports were registered at $833.03 million as compared to the imports of $851.90 billion of last month.

