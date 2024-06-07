Pakistan sends first cherry shipment to China

Pakistan has exported its first shipment of fresh cherries to China, using a reefer container, with a total export target of 260 tonnes by the end of the month.

According to the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), the initial shipment consisted of six tonnes, with an additional 12 tonnes scheduled for export until June 30.

The success of these exports is attributed to a phytosanitary agreement signed between China and Pakistan in 2022, which granted Pakistan market access to fresh cherries.

China, which imports most of its cherries from Chile, has an annual demand of around 350,000 tonnes, valued at $3 billion.

Gilgit-Baltistan produces approximately 5,000 tonnes of cherries per season, which have traditionally been sold at low prices in local markets.

The protocol with China allows Pakistani growers to tap into the Chinese market’s demand.

To facilitate the implementation of the protocol, the TDAP and the Department of Plant Protection (DPP) assisted orchard owners in registering with the General Administration of Chinese Customs (GACC).

Additionally, the Pakistan Horticulture Development & Export Company (PHDEC) conducted activities to educate farmers on producing renowned varieties like black and French cherries.

Over 100 cherry orchards and a cold storage and packing house in Rahim Abad are now registered with GACC.

The National Logistic Cell (NLC) has provided the required reefer containers, with the Export Development Fund (EDF) covering the logistics cost.