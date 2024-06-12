Sindh Govt to present 2024-2025 budget on June 14

The Sindh government is set to present its fiscal year 2024-2025 budget on June 14. Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah will present the provincial budget.

According to media reports, the budget will propose a 10% to 15% increase in salaries for Sindh’s government employees. No funds will be allocated for new development schemes; instead, the budget will focus on releasing funds for ongoing projects.

In contrast, the federal government will unveil its budget for the next financial year 2024-2025 on Wednesday.

The federal budget comes a day after the government announced that economic growth of 2.4% for the current year would fall short of the 3.5% target, despite a 30% increase in revenues over the previous year. Both fiscal and current account deficits are reportedly under control.