Sign inSubscribe
Governance

Sindh Govt to present 2024-2025 budget on June 14

Focus on salary increases and ongoing development projects

By Monitoring Desk

The Sindh government is set to present its fiscal year 2024-2025 budget on June 14. Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah will present the provincial budget.

According to media reports, the budget will propose a 10% to 15% increase in salaries for Sindh’s government employees. No funds will be allocated for new development schemes; instead, the budget will focus on releasing funds for ongoing projects.

In contrast, the federal government will unveil its budget for the next financial year 2024-2025 on Wednesday. 

The federal budget comes a day after the government announced that economic growth of 2.4% for the current year would fall short of the 3.5% target, despite a 30% increase in revenues over the previous year. Both fiscal and current account deficits are reportedly under control.

 

Previous article
Car sales surge 116% in May 2024, reaching 17-month high
Next article
Govt to end large-scale tax exemptions on 7,000 items in budget
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.