Dargai Rehabilitation Project: WAPDA awards Rs. 10.6 billion contract for civil, electro-mechanical works

ISLAMABAD: Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) has awarded the contract for civil and electro-mechanical works for rehabilitation of Dargai Hydel Power Station worth Rs. 10.6 billion to a Joint Venture (JV), comprising two Chinese and a Pakistani firm.

According to WAPDA, General Manager (Hydel Development) WAPDA Ihsan Ullah and authorized representative of the JV Nabeel Tahir signed the contract on behalf of their organizations. Chairman

WAPDA Engr Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (Retd), Member (Power) WAPDA Jamil Akhtar, WAPDA officers, representatives of AFD, the consultants and the contractors were also present in the contract

signing ceremony.

WAPDA is carrying out rehabilitation and capacity enhancement of Dargai Hydel Power Station with Financial Support of AFD, France.

According to the contract, Dargai Hydel Power Station will be rehabilitated in three years. On completion of the rehabilitation

project, Dargai Hydel Power Station will generate 22 MW of green and clean hydel electricity. It will provide 130 million units of low cost hydel electricity to the National Grid annually.

Dargai Hydel Power Station, located in Malakand, was constructed in 1952. After serving 72 years, it requires rehabilitation to continue its operation.

WAPDA is implementing a two-pronged strategy for optimal utilization of hydropower resources in Pakistan.

Under the strategy,WAPDA is not only constructing new hydropower projects but also rehabilitating and upgrading its old hydel power stations to maximize the ratio of environment friendly and low-cost hydel electricity in the National Grid.

Rehabilitation of Dargai Hydel Power Station is part of the said strategy, said WAPDA in a statement issued on Thursday.