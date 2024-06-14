Sign inSubscribe
Pakistan’s foreign reserves now stand at $14.38 billion 

Central bank reserves slightly decreased by $6 million to now stand at $9.1 billion

By News Desk

Pakistan’s total liquid foreign reserves were recorded at $14.38 billion as of June 7, 2024, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). 

The reserves held by the central bank decreased by $6 million to $9.1 billion as compared to the previous week.

The net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were recorded at $5.28 billion. 

In the prior week, ending on May 31, 2024, the country’s total liquid foreign reserves were $14.22 billion, with the central bank holding $9.11 billion and commercial banks holding $5.11 billion.

This data highlights the slight decrease in central bank reserves while commercial bank reserves saw an increase during the week under review.

News Desk
News Desk

