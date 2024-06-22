ADB, Pakistan sign policy-based loan worth $250 million

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and Pakistan have signed a policy-based loan program worth $250 million to drive sustainable investments in infrastructure and services through the public-private partnerships (PPPs).

According to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MOIB), the Secretary Ministry of Economic Affairs Dr Kazim Niaz and Country Director ADB Yong Ye signed the loan program.

The program will strengthen the governance framework and environment for public-private partnerships at the federal level in Pakistan.

It will also help Pakistan drive sustainable investments in infrastructure and services through Public-Private partnerships.

Kazim Niaz thanked the ADB for its continued support of Pakistan’s critical development needs and rehabilitation efforts in a post-flood context.

The ADB Country Director underscored the importance of a conducive environment for fostering strategic and fiscally affordable public-private partnerships in Pakistan.