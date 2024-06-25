Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Govt projects $2 billion in external financing for power sector by 2027

Funding to come from international financial institutions, targeting modernization and renewable energy projects.

By Monitoring Desk
An employee works on electric pylons at a power station in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files

The government has projected $2 billion in external financing for the power sector from international financial institutions over the next three years (2024-27). 

According to a news report, the funding will come from the Asian Development Bank (ADB), World Bank, Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), Korean EXIM Bank, and the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED).

For the Power Distribution Strengthening Project-1, ADB will provide $400 million in OCR (Ordinary Capital Resources) funding during 2024-25. 

This project aims to modernise the transmission and distribution system and implement revenue collection measures through the Asset Performance Management System (APMS) in HESCO, LESCO, MEPCO, and SEPCO. The project’s scope has been finalized, and the PC-1 preparation is in progress in consultation with the four DISCOs.

ADB will also extend $14.8 million for the Pattan Hydropower Project Readiness Financing (PRF) under Concessional OCR Lending to update the feasibility study and prepare detailed engineering design, tender documents, and PC-1 for constructing the Pattan Hydropower Project (400 MW). 

In 2025-26, ADB will provide $200 million in OCR Result-Based Lending (RBL) for the second access to clean energy investment program in Sindh and Punjab. 

For 2026-27, ADB will provide $200 million in OCR funding for the second power transmission network by constructing a new 500 KV DC transmission line from Matiari to Rahim Yar Khan and installing reactive compensation devices in selected substations. 

The World Bank will provide $340 million in Investment Project Financing (IPF) for a floating solar project generating 300 MW in the Tarbela-Ghazi Complex and 25 MW in the Tarbela reservoir. 

The World Bank is also expected to approve $350-400 million in financing for the National Transmission Modernization Project Phase-II in 2026. 

IsDB will offer loans of $140 million for the Mohmand Dam Evacuation Project and the second power transmission strengthening project. 

Korean EXIM Bank is likely to extend a loan of $165 million for the Swat Mingora Transmission Line over three years. The Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) is constructing hydropower projects in Swat, which will connect to the national grid through this transmission line.

KFAED will also provide a loan of $100 million for the construction of the Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project, with the first agreement of $25 million expected to be signed during the current fiscal year.

Additionally, the Saudi Fund for Development is expected to provide financing for the Diamer Bhasha Dam Project. A project brief and PC-1 for the power generation component of the Diamer Bhasha Hydropower Project were shared with SFD on August 17, 2023, and a response is awaited.

Previous article
Govt elevates SIFC to division status to boost investment and economic growth
Next article
Telecom operators seek SIFC intervention to amend Finance Bill 2024
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Aviation

FlyDubai to launch flights to Islamabad and Lahore

Flights to  Islamabad International Airport and Allama Iqbal International Airport will operate daily from July 1, 2024

PSX becomes top performing market in Asia: Bloomberg

FBR starts nationwide audit of fertilizer dealers

Telecom operators seek SIFC intervention to amend Finance Bill 2024

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.