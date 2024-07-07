Pakistan, China enter new era of cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that a new era of cooperation with China commenced in the areas of information technology, communication, minerals and mining, and energy, which would boost economic progress, regional connectivity and bilateral ties.

Chairing a meeting to review the implementation of agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoUs) between the two countries reached during the PM’s recent visit to China, the premier said that he would not tolerate any disruption in their implementation and would personally supervise the process.

Referring to the longstanding Pakistan-China friendship, he said that China had always supported Pakistan in difficult and hard times. “China has emerged as the strongest economic power and Pakistan can emulate its development,” he added.

The PM observed that recently a delegation of Chinese shoe manufacturing companies visited Pakistan to discuss the relocation of their plants, adding that such companies had the capacity to invest about $5-8 billion, the PM Office’s media wing said in a statement.

He said that the local shoe manufacturers’ association was in constant contact with the Chinese companies in that regard.

Moreover, PM Sharif said about 12 renowned Chinese companies related to the agriculture sector would be taking very active part in the Food and Agri Expo in Pakistan.

He reviewed progress on sending 1,000 Pakistani students on government scholarships to China for getting latest training in the agriculture sector.

The PM gave directives for sending students from the backward areas of Balochistan on a priority basis, besides other students from the four provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir on merit.

The meeting was apprised that owing to the agreements and MoUs signed during the prime minister’s visit, more than 100 Chinese companies were in contact with their Pakistani counterparts for business and investment purposes.

The meeting was informed by the Ministry of IT on the progress made in imparting technical training, one-stop operation for business facilitation, smart governance and smart city project of Huawei.

The prime minister directed Wapda authorities for establishing a safe centre for foolproof security arrangements for the Chinese nationals working on Dasu and Diamer Bhasha dams. He asked for immediate implementation of all the directives.

The prime minister was apprised of the progress on different projects related to communication infrastructure, electricity and Gwadar.