Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Bears tighten their grip on PSX as benchmark index falls 2%

Market experts attribute the decline to rising political uncertainty in the country 

By News Desk

Bears tightened their grip on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as the benchmark KSE-100 index lost over 1,600 points, or 2.07%, during intraday trading.

According to the PSX website, the market opened with a downward trend, with the benchmark index declining by 771.87 points at 9:45 am, bringing the index down to 79,346.02 points.

At 12:45 pm, the KSE-100 Index was hovering at 78,678.27, a downfall of 1658.15 points or 2.07% from the previous close of 80,117.89 on Friday.

Key sectors, including automobile assemblers, cement, chemical, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, and OMCs, witnessed across-the-board selling. Major stocks such as OGDC, PPL, PSO, SHEL, SSGC, HBL, MCB, and NBP traded in the negative.

Market experts attributed the decline to rising political uncertainty, with the ruling coalition considering a ban on the opposition party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Islamabad Police arrested PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and Information Secretary Raoof Hassan on Monday in a raid on the party’s secretariat without disclosing details of the charges against them 

Last week, the PSX saw a mixed trend. The market began on a bullish note following a staff-level agreement with the IMF, reaching new levels. However, heavy selling in the final trading session erased most of the gains. Overall, the KSE-100 index closed the week with a gain of 173 points or 0.22%, finishing at 80,117 points on Friday.

Brokerage firm AKD Research warned in its note on Friday that escalating political tensions could dent investors’ sentiment. Meanwhile, market participants’ focus would remain on upcoming corporate results, inflation figures, and the next MPC meeting.

Previous article
Pakistan spends $1.898 billion on mobile phone imports in FY 2023-24
Next article
KP to earn Rs 90 billion from oil and gas in FY 2024-25
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

KP to earn Rs 90 billion from oil and gas in...

Federal government will pay these receipts under several heads as royalty on oil and gas, gas development surcharge, excise duty on natural gas, and windfall levy. 

Pakistan spends $1.898 billion on mobile phone imports in FY 2023-24

Govt mulls electricity subsidy program for lifeline consumers through BISP

HBL wins “Best Bank in Pakistan 2024” award by Euromoney

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.