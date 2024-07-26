Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Tribunal upholds CCP’s penalty against battery makers for deceptive marketing 

CCP imposes Rs 1 million fine along with Rs 100,000 daily penalty on Millat Industrial Products Ltd and Century Engineering Industries (Pvt) Ltd

By News Desk

The Competition Appellate Tribunal (CAT) has unanimously upheld the penalty imposed by the Competition of Pakistan (CCP) on ‘Dry & Acid-Lead’ Battery manufacturers for concealing crucial product information from consumers.

In a recent judgment, CAT found the CCP’s penalties – Rs 1 Million each along with a per day penalty of Rs 100,000 – fair and proportionate and has directed Millat Industrial Products Ltd and Century Engineering Industries (Pvt) Ltd to deposit the amount of penalty within the stipulated period.

The CCP received a formal complaint that various battery manufacturers were misleading consumers about their dry and acid-lead batteries by not disclosing material information such as product capacity on the products’ body, packaging and warranty cards.

Following a thorough enquiry, the CCP concluded that the absence of this vital information prevented consumers from comparing and differentiating the quality, suitability and price of the batteries. This omission not only deceived consumers but also disrupted fair competition in the market. Therefore, the CCP imposed the penalties, citing violations of Section 10 of the Competition Act, 2010.

Millat Industries and Century Engineering filed an appeal against the CCP’s order before CAT. However, CAT while dismissing the appeal, directed both undertakings to deposit the main penalty of PKR 1 Million along with per day penalty of PKR 100,000, starting from 31.05.2018 to 12.06.2018, within 60 days from the date of CAT’s order.

Against the CAT’s order, both parties have filed appeals before the Supreme Court of Pakistan, which are currently awaiting adjudication.

Previous article
SBP-held reserves decrease by $397 million due to external debt repayments 
Next article
SBP expected to cut policy rate by 100bps on July 29: report
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Top News Updates

US market proves a headache for global carmakers

DETROIT: Problems in the highly competitive U.S. car market including weak prices, high inventories and difficult logistics dented profits and hit shares of automakers...

Asian markets plunge, prompting flight to safe-haven assets

Govt orders fertilizer companies to set up district sales shops for farmers

Broad money supply decreases by Rs446 billion in a week

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.