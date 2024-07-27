Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Petroleum prices likely to drop in Pakistan from August 1

Reduction in international market prices leads to estimated declines of Rs3 for petrol and Rs8.50 for diesel per litre.

By Monitoring Desk

Petrol and high-speed diesel (HSD) prices in Pakistan are expected to decrease from August 1 due to lower international market prices and import premiums. 

As per media reports, the reduction could be around Rs3 for petrol and Rs8.50 for HSD for the next fortnight.

The drop in prices on the international market over the last fortnight saw petrol decreasing by approximately $2 per barrel and HSD by $3 per barrel. Based on these figures and the current tax rates, the anticipated reduction at local pumps for petrol is Rs2.90 per litre, and Rs8.50 per litre for HSD.

The international market recorded a decrease in the average price of petrol to $87.50 from $89.50 per barrel, and HSD to $94 from about $96.93 per barrel. 

Additionally, the import premiums have decreased, with petrol dropping to $8.80 from $9 per barrel and HSD to $5 from $6.50 per barrel. The exchange rate has remained stable during this period.

Amidst these changes, the government has increased the maximum petroleum levy to Rs70 per litre in the current Finance Bill, aiming to collect Rs1.28 trillion in the upcoming fiscal year, up from Rs960 billion collected last year.

Currently, the ex-depot price for petrol is Rs275.60 per litre and Rs284 per litre for HSD. With the proposed adjustments, petrol prices are expected to stabilize above Rs272 per litre, and HSD could approach Rs275 per litre, assuming there are no further increases in the petroleum levy.

Previous article
Eighty nations strike deal over e-commerce, but lack US backing
Next article
Cabinet panel considers closing five ministries to right-size federal govt 
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.