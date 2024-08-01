SBP sells Pakistan Investment Bonds worth Rs140.69 billion

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) sold Pakistan Investment Bonds (PIBs) worth Rs 140.69 billion on Wednesday. The auction targeted raising Rs125 billion, with a maturity amount of Rs 429 billion.

As per data released by the central bank, the total amount offered in the auction was Rs205.63 billion, out of which the SBP accepted Rs140.69 billion.

The SBP received bids amounting to Rs 114.88 billion for 3-year bonds, Rs 53.5 billion for 5-year bonds, and Rs 37.25 billion for 10-year bonds. It accepted Rs100.03 billion for 3-year bonds, Rs32.38 billion for 5-year bonds, and rejected all bids for 10-year bonds.

The cut-off yields for the bonds stood at 16.2500% (-35 basis points) for 3-year bonds and 15.2900% (-16 basis points) for 5-year bonds. Bids for 10-year bonds were rejected.

Additionally, the SBP collected Rs8.28 billion from the non-competitive auction, bringing the total amount accepted to Rs140.69 billion.

In the previous auction held on July 9, 2024, the SBP sold PIBs worth Rs81 billion against a target of Rs 190 billion. The cut-off yields for 3-year and 5-year bonds were 16.6% and 15.45%, respectively, with bids for 10-year bonds being rejected.