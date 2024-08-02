Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Punjab increases royalty on cement minerals

The revised rate now stands at 6% of the ex-factory sales price of cement or clinker, up from the previous fixed rate of PKR 250 per ton

By News Desk

The Government of Punjab has announced a significant increase in the royalty rate on limestone, crucial for cement manufacturing. The revised rate now stands at 6% of the ex-factory sales price of cement or clinker, up from the previous fixed rate of PKR 250 per ton.

Under this new royalty structure, the cost of limestone per bag of cement is projected to rise to PKR 55, up from the current PKR 19 per bag. As a result, regional cement prices are expected to increase from PKR 1,510 per bag to approximately PKR 1,560 per bag.

As per research by AKD Securities, the potential impacts could be as follows:

  • Cost Pass-Through: Cement manufacturers in Punjab are anticipated to pass these increased costs onto consumers, leading to higher regional cement prices. Companies outside Punjab may benefit if they do not face similar cost increases and can maintain competitive pricing.
  • Regional Price Adjustments: Should companies in other regions also raise their prices in response to the increase in Punjab, they could capitalize on the price hikes and potentially see improved financial performance, as illustrated in Case 1 of the accompanying table.
  • Earnings Impact: If companies in Punjab are unable to pass on these cost pressures effectively, they may experience a negative impact on their earnings per share (EPS). This scenario, as outlined in Case 2 of the table, could result in a significant decline in profitability, though it is considered less likely given the expected industry response.

The revised royalty rate reflects the Government of Punjab’s strategy to increase revenue from the mining sector, but it introduces new cost pressures for cement producers.

Previous article
Pakistan’s urea sales dip 3% YoY in July 2024
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

RDA inflows decline by 11% to $200 million in June, total...

Roshan Digital Account (RDA) inflows fell by 11% to $200 million in June, down from $224 million in May 2024, according to the State...

India’s forex reserves come off record highs

Petroleum sales in Pakistan drop 11% in July

SBP injects Rs 9.57 trillion through conventional, Shariah-based OMOs

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.