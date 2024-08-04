Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

FBR exposes Rs11 billion tax fraud involving bogus firms and duty-free coal sales

The fraud involves two bogus firms, Junaid Impex and Trade Zone

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has uncovered a substantial tax fraud amounting to Rs11 billion, linked to fictitious companies exploiting tax loopholes. The fraud involves two bogus firms, Junaid Impex and Trade Zone, which are accused of fraudulently selling duty-free coal to cement plants. These companies have also opened accounts with local banks.

The scheme used fake sales tax invoices to supply local coal to cement factories. Coal, a crucial resource for both the cement and electricity sectors, is essential for Pakistan’s cement industry, which demands an average of 13,000 tonnes of coal. This demand is met through both imports and domestic production, with Pakistan’s coal reserves estimated at 185 billion tonnes.

The Directorate of Internal Audit, Inland Revenue, Karachi, has filed a First Information Report (FIR) against the suspects with the Customs & Taxation Court in Karachi. According to a senior tax official, this case represents only a fraction of the problem, with many other fraudulent companies likely involved in similar schemes. “This is just the tip of the iceberg,” the official revealed.

The fraud was identified through advanced software implemented by the FBR as part of its Digitalisation Policy. The tax official indicated that influential business groups and families are likely benefiting from the duty-free coal supplies. While the FBR has expanded its tax base by offering sales tax registration to more entities, it has struggled to differentiate between “paper transactions” and genuine transactions involving physical goods.

Previous article
Local mobile production hits 17.34 million units in first half of 2024
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

SIFC-driven initiatives propel Pakistan’s exports to new heights

Pakistan's exports experienced a remarkable surge in the fiscal year 2023-2024, largely thanks to the efforts of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), according...

Coca-Cola to appeal $6bn tax penalty

OCAC seeks OGRA action on ‘unfair’ HSD import practices and ‘hefty’ discounts by private OMC

Nepra approves Rs6.690 billion negative adjustment for K-Electric

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.