Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

884-MW Suki Kinari hydropower plant to begin operations by end of August

Largest private sector hydropower project under CPEC set to reduce reliance on fuel imports

By Monitoring Desk

Pakistan’s 884-MW Suki Kinari hydropower plant is set to commence commercial operations by the end of this month. 

According to media reports, upon completion, it will be the largest private sector and hydropower project commissioned under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and one of its highest-priority early harvest projects.

S K Hydro (Private) Limited, a subsidiary of the Chinese Engineering Corporation (CEEC), is nearing the final stages of completion, with commercial operations expected to start by late August 2024. 

The achievement is attributed to the joint efforts of PPIB, SK Hydro, and the facilitation from various government ministries and departments in China, Pakistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. 

To celebrate this milestone, SK Hydro is planning a ceremony on September 19, 2024, in Islamabad, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif invited as the chief guest.

Shah Jahan Mirza, Managing Director of PPIB, highlighted the project’s $1.8 billion investment as a significant green initiative under the CPEC portfolio. 

The project is set to transmit low-cost, green power through a newly completed 500kV transmission line, reducing reliance on crude oil and LNG imports and saving billions of dollars annually. 

The 75-kilometer transmission line, constructed to evacuate power from the hydropower project to the national grid, is hailed as an engineering marvel and a symbol of the strong partnership between Pakistan and China.

Previous article
Supreme Court urged to implement 2020 report on payments to IPPs
Next article
Fitch upgrades WAPDA’s long-term foreign-currency rating to ‘CCC+’
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.