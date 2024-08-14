FBR ordered to disclose details of ‘tampered vehicles’ sold to govt officers

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and its intelligence wing have been instructed to make public the details regarding ‘tampered vehicles’ which had been sold to officers of multiple government departments at nominal prices.

The Pakistan Information Commission, in charge of handling data requests under the Right of Access to Information Act, 2017, directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) as well as its Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation to share this information with Malik Tariq Mehmood, a retired Pakistan Customs superintendent who had been engaged in pursuing these details for the past decade.

In a letter addressed to the tax authority, the information commissioner stated, “You are required to provide information to this commission under intimation to the appellant by August 27, 2024.”

Mr. Mehmood specifically requested the information under sections 11 and 14 of the information act and also asked the FBR for details regarding the make and type of the tampered vehicles.

He asked for disclosure relating to the names of officials who had approved the requests for these cars, and the officers and departments to whom they were sold. Moreover, he sought details on delivery, including order numbers, dates, and the amounts paid for the vehicles.