IT minister blames VPNs as actual cause of internet slowdown

State Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja has blamed the frequent use of VPNs as the actual cause behind countrywide internet slowdown, dismissing the reports suggesting that the government was deliberately throttling the internet as completely false.

During a press conference, Khawaja emphasized that the government has neither shut down nor intentionally slowed down internet services. She explained that some users resorted to using VPNs when certain applications struggled to download, which in turn affected the performance of their devices. “Using a VPN can cause your phone to slow down,” she noted.

Khawaja reiterated that the government is not throttling the internet to suppress dissent and attributed current issues to a fault in the Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) cable and the excessive use of VPNs.

Khawaja, who had previously advocated for the implementation of an internet firewall for state security, avoided directly addressing questions from journalists about the firewall. However, she did confirm that the government is upgrading its web management system to address cybersecurity threats.

Recent reports have indicated that online businesses in Pakistan have experienced losses following internet slowdowns, reportedly linked to the installation of a national firewall. According to the Wireless and Internet Service Providers Association of Pakistan (WISPAP), internet networks have been up to 40% slower since July, with disruptions to services like WhatsApp.

The Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA) has raised concerns that the country’s economy could lose up to $300 million due to these internet disruptions.

P@SHA criticized the government for its lack of transparency regarding the firewall, which they claim has caused significant distrust among internet users and global IT clients worried about data security and privacy. The association called for an “immediate and unconditional halt to this digital siege” and urged the government to collaborate with the industry on a cybersecurity framework.

Minister Khawaja assured that the government is actively working to resolve the issue and has been in discussions with Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and telecom companies. A meeting with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) is scheduled to address these concerns, she said.

In addition, the minister announced the establishment of a National Digital Commission under the leadership of the prime minister, aimed at digitising the national economy and promoting paperless governance.

She highlighted that despite challenging economic conditions, the government has allocated Rs 60 billion to the IT sector, with IT exports crossing Rs 3 billion this year. Furthermore, over Rs 4 billion has been set aside for youth training in the IT sector, with Huawei Pakistan expected to train around 300,000 youths.