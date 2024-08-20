Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistan’s leading fintech PostEx set for Saudi expansion with $7.3mn raise 

New investment to strengthen market position in Pakistan and accelerate growth in the GCC

By Taimoor Hassan

Omer Khan, founder and CEO of PostEx, is highly optimistic about the company’s potential to expand its eCommerce financing and logistics solutions for small merchants in Saudi Arabia. This optimism is based on positive initial testing results in both Saudi Arabia and the UAE. As a result, PostEx is set to launch in Saudi Arabia first, backed by a recent $7.3 million pre-Series A funding round.

This funding round, entirely equity-based and free of debt, was led by Conjunction Capital, a Dubai-based early-stage venture capital firm. New investors Dash Ventures and Sanabil500, along with existing backers VSQ, FJ Labs, and Zayn VC, also participated. This brings the total raised by PostEx to $15.9 million. 

Despite conducting tests across multiple markets, the decision to concentrate efforts in Saudi Arabia is driven by

 

To read the full article, subscribe and support independent business journalism in Pakistan

The content in this publication is expensive to produce. But unlike other journalistic outfits, business publications have to cover the very organizations that directly give them advertisements. Hence, this large source of revenue, which is the lifeblood of other media houses, is severely compromised on account of Profit’s no-compromise policy when it comes to our reporting. No wonder, Profit has lost multiple ad deals, worth tens of millions of rupees, due to stories that held big businesses to account.

Hence, for our work to continue unfettered, it must be supported by discerning readers who know the value of quality business journalism, not just for the economy but for the society as a whole.

(Already a subscriber? Click here to login)

  • Full Price Subscription Plans

    Click to View

    Not only will you be supporting independent journalism, 25% of the amount from your subscription will be used to subsidise those subscribers who cannot afford the full price of the subscription. Yearly full price subscription plans also include a complimentary annual subscription to The Wall Street Journal.

    +

  • Subsidised Subscription Plans

    Click to View

    Pay part of the full subscription price, if you cannot afford to pay all of it, and the rest will be subsidised by a full paying subscriber.

  • Free Student Subscriptions

    Click to View

    If you are currently a student, you can claim an already-paid-for digital subscription, courtesy

     

Previous article
Gold prices in Pakistan soar to record Rs260,700 per tola
Next article
Pakistan’s electricity is the most expensive in the region, confirms Energy Minister
Taimoor Hassan
Taimoor Hassan
The author is a staff member and can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Pakistan’s pharmaceutical industry sees record 22% growth in FY24

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistani pharmaceutical industry has recorded a landmark achievement, reporting its highest-ever quarterly sales of Rs237 billion in the fourth quarter of FY24....

K-Electric’s solar projects in Balochistan achieve record-low tariff bid

Govt quietly expands traders’ tax scheme to residential area shops

Power Division prepares draft standards for electric vehicle charging stations

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.