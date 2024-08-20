Pakistan’s leading fintech PostEx set for Saudi expansion with $7.3mn raise 

Omer Khan, founder and CEO of PostEx, is highly optimistic about the company’s potential to expand its eCommerce financing and logistics solutions for small merchants in Saudi Arabia. This optimism is based on positive initial testing results in both Saudi Arabia and the UAE. As a result, PostEx is set to launch in Saudi Arabia first, backed by a recent $7.3 million pre-Series A funding round.

This funding round, entirely equity-based and free of debt, was led by Conjunction Capital, a Dubai-based early-stage venture capital firm. New investors Dash Ventures and Sanabil500, along with existing backers VSQ, FJ Labs, and Zayn VC, also participated. This brings the total raised by PostEx to $15.9 million.