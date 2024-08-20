Gold prices in Pakistan soar to record Rs260,700 per tola

ISLAMABAD: Gold prices in Pakistan reached unprecedented levels on Monday, following a surge in international markets. The price of gold per tola in the local market increased by Rs700, hitting a new record of Rs260,700, according to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

Meanwhile, the price of 10 grams of gold saw an increase of Rs600, bringing it to Rs223,508. This rise in domestic prices mirrors the upward trend in global gold rates.

On Monday, the gold price had initially settled at Rs260,000 per tola after a Rs200 decline in the previous session.

Globally, the price of gold also edged up on Tuesday, reaching $2,512 per ounce, which includes a $20 premium. The increase of $10 in the international market further supported the rise in local prices.

In contrast, silver prices in Pakistan remained unchanged at Rs2,950 per tola, maintaining stability despite fluctuations in the gold market.