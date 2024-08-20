Power Division prepares draft standards for electric vehicle charging stations

The Ministry of Power Division announced that it has prepared a draft for setting up charging stations across the country as part of an initiative to promote electric vehicles, motorcycles, and electric rickshaws.

According to a statement issued by the Power Division, the provision of affordable electricity to these charging stations is also under consideration.

Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari stated that the charging stations will be established according to international standards. The draft will soon be approved by the Power Division following consultations with all stakeholders, he added.

The minister emphasized that electricity connections for charging stations will be provided on a priority basis, ensuring smooth power supply and stable voltage.

Leghari highlighted that these measures will significantly reduce the operational costs of petrol-powered vehicles and mark the beginning of a new era in Pakistan. Additionally, he mentioned that standard testing centers will be established for testing charging batteries.