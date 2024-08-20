Sign inSubscribe
Weir Group lands £53 million contract for Pakistan’s Reko Diq copper-gold project

Scottish engineering giant to provide key mining solutions for Barrick Gold’s major development in Balochistan’s Chagai District

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: The Weir Group, a prominent global leader in mining technology, has secured a £53 million (USD 69 million) contract to supply mining equipment for the Reko Diq copper-gold project in Pakistan.

Headquartered in Glasgow, the Scottish multinational engineering company announced on Tuesday that it will provide fine grinding, separation, and tailings solutions for the first phase of this greenfield project located in Balochistan province.

The Reko Diq project, situated in the Chagai District of Balochistan, is a major mining initiative and forms a crucial part of Canadian mining company Barrick Gold’s copper portfolio. It stands as one of the largest undeveloped copper-gold projects globally.

Ownership of the Reko Diq project is divided among several stakeholders: Barrick holds a 50% share, three federal state-owned enterprises together hold 25%, the Province of Balochistan has a 15% share on a fully funded basis, and another 10% share on a free-carried basis.

“We are thrilled to have secured this significant contract, which underscores the industry’s confidence in Weir’s sustainable and cost-effective solutions,” commented Weir CEO Jon Stanton. “Our market-leading HPGR technology is particularly suited for the water-scarce environment and geological conditions of the Reko Diq project.”

Barrick President and CEO Mark Bristow also welcomed the partnership, stating, “Barrick is pleased to collaborate with Weir in delivering sustainable mining and processing in Balochistan, a new mining frontier. The Reko Diq project will enhance Barrick’s copper and gold portfolios, benefiting all stakeholders in Pakistan and Balochistan.”

In a related development last month, Chinoy Engineering & Construction (Pvt) Limited (CECL), an associated company of International Industries Limited (INIL), secured a contract to construct a Permanent Accommodation Camp at Reko Diq, Balochistan.

