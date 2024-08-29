Fauji Foundation expresses interest in acquiring Agha Steel Industries

Agha Steel Industries Limited has announced that it has received a notice of Public Announcement of Intention (PAI) from the Fauji Foundation, indicating the foundation’s interest in acquiring shares and control of the company.

The notice was submitted by Integrated Equities Limited, acting as the Manager to Offer for Fauji Foundation.

The company disclosed this material information in compliance with the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) regulations and stated that further updates will be provided as necessary, in accordance with legal requirements.

Agha Steel has requested the PSX to inform its members about the potential acquisition.