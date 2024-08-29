Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Fauji Foundation expresses interest in acquiring Agha Steel Industries

Acquisition notice submitted to PSX, further updates awaited

By News Desk

Agha Steel Industries Limited has announced that it has received a notice of Public Announcement of Intention (PAI) from the Fauji Foundation, indicating the foundation’s interest in acquiring shares and control of the company. 

The notice was submitted by Integrated Equities Limited, acting as the Manager to Offer for Fauji Foundation.

The company disclosed this material information in compliance with the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) regulations and stated that further updates will be provided as necessary, in accordance with legal requirements.

Agha Steel has requested the PSX to inform its members about the potential acquisition.

Previous article
Nadeem Naqvi appointed interim CEO of Pakistan Stock Exchange
Next article
Symmetry Group launches AI-powered platform Vidfy 
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.