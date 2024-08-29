Sign inSubscribe
Symmetry Group launches AI-powered platform Vidfy 

New platform to tap into growing global generative AI market, focuses on export revenue

By News Desk

Symmetry Group Limited has announced the launch of Vidfy, an AI-powered platform designed to create personalized video messages tailored for businesses, brands, content creators, and influencers. 

The platform, developed in-house by Symmetry, aims to enhance digital communication through AI-driven solutions.

Vidfy is set to capitalize on the rapidly expanding global generative AI market, which is expected to surpass $110 billion by 2030. While the platform will primarily target export revenue from international clients, it will also be available to local clients of Symmetry.

Symmetry Group reiterated its commitment to continuous improvement and delivering value to its shareholders through innovative solutions like Vidfy. 

