Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistan’s foreign reserves edge up to $14.78 billion, SBP reserves increase by $112 million

State Bank of Pakistan's reserves rise to $9.4 billion, while commercial banks hold $5.37 billion as of August 23, 2024

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s total liquid foreign reserves reached $14.78 billion as of August 23, 2024, according to the latest data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The reserves showed an increase, largely attributed to the rise in the SBP’s reserves.

The breakdown of the reserves is as follows:

– State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Reserves: $9.4 billion
– Net Reserves Held by Commercial Banks: $5.37 billion
– Total Liquid Foreign Reserves: $14.78 billion

During the week ending on August 23, 2024, the SBP’s reserves saw an uptick of $112 million, bringing the central bank’s total reserves to $9.4 billion. This positive movement in the reserves indicates a slight improvement in the country’s foreign exchange position, which remains crucial for managing external obligations and maintaining economic stability.

The net foreign reserves held by commercial banks, however, remained stable at $5.37 billion. The overall rise in the foreign reserves provides some relief amidst ongoing economic challenges, highlighting the importance of maintaining and increasing these reserves in the coming weeks.

Previous article
Symmetry Group launches AI-powered platform Vidfy 
Next article
NBP records total income of Rs 96.8 billion
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.