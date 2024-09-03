Toyota Indus sold 11,000 fewer cars than it did last year. They still managed to increase profits. 

As the auto sector still looks to reel from the fall in demand, established companies like Indus Motors are looking to chart a new path for themselves. The company recently announced its financial results showing earning per share of Rs 191.76 which has increased by 56% from Rs 122.96 per share last year. The increase in profits comes at a time when the total units sold by the company stood at 20,770 units compared to 31,104 units in the previous year. This shows a concerted effort by the company to increase its profitability by increasing its margins on the cars that it offers in the market. A comparison between last year and this year shows that as the company has looked to markup its price which has allowed it to grow its profits with shrinking volumes. A deeper dive into the figures sheds light on this practice.

In the first quarter of financial year 2023, Indus Motors actually made a gross loss meaning that it sold its cars for a price lower than the cost of production. On average, the company made a loss of Rs 265,000 per unit for each of the cars that it sold. The only saving grace for the company was that it was able to earn Rs 5 billion which allowed the company to show a profit for the quarter. For the same quarter for financial year 2024, the company made an average profit of Rs 731,500 per unit that it sold. This allowed the company to earn profit from its operations. In conjunction with the other income earned, the company was able to make a profit of Rs 3.2 billion for the quarter.