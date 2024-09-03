PTA receives five proposals for 5G spectrum auction 

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has received five proposals from international consultants to manage the upcoming 5G spectrum auction, which is expected to be completed within the ongoing fiscal year.

The telecom regulator announced that it had received technical and financial bids from five international consultants: Aetha Consulting Limited, Detecon Consulting FZ-LLC, Frontier Economics Limited, KomKonsult (Private) Limited, and the National Economic Research Associates Inc.

The PTA stated that a detailed evaluation of these bids would be conducted under Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules.

PTA Chairman Hafeezur Rehman informed the National Assembly Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunications that the 5G spectrum auction is likely to take place by March 2025.

However, on the flip side, there are concerns within the industry about whether the timing is appropriate for the rollout of 5G services. Industry leaders have voiced concerns that Pakistan’s IT and telecom infrastructure has not expanded sufficiently in recent years. The country faces telecom and mobile data services suspension during electricity outages.

Recent disruptions in internet and mobile data services, along with restrictions on certain social media platforms, have further deepened fear about the country’s digital future, they added.

All major mobile operators in Pakistan, including Zong, Jazz, Telenor, and Ufone, have conducted successful 5G trials and are currently utilising 274 MHz of spectrum. However, an additional 300 MHz of spectrum will need to be auctioned to launch commercial 5G services.

The auction process has also seen internal disagreements within the government. While some IT ministry officials advocate for releasing additional spectrum at lower rates to promote growth, the finance ministry prefers to foster strong competition among telecom operators to maximize the auction’s value.

The advisory committee overseeing the auction is chaired by the finance minister.

The upcoming auction also faces the challenge of potential reduced market competition, as Telenor has decided to exit Pakistan.