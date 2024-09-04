BF Biosciences enters contract manufacturing deal with Lucky Core Industries

BF Biosciences Limited (BFBL), a subsidiary of Ferozsons Laboratories Limited, has signed a contract manufacturing and supply agreement with Lucky Core Industries Limited (LCI).

The agreement involves the production of two pharmaceutical products: Esopase IV 40 mg and Etipro IV 40 mg.

This development was communicated by Ferozsons Laboratories in accordance with Section 96 of the Securities Act, 2015, and Clause 5.6.1(a) of PSX Regulations.

The company requested that the relevant information be disseminated to the TREC Holders of the Pakistan Stock Exchange.