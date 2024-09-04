Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

BF Biosciences enters contract manufacturing deal with Lucky Core Industries

Agreement covers production of Esopase IV 40 mg and Etipro IV 40 mg

By News Desk

BF Biosciences Limited (BFBL), a subsidiary of Ferozsons Laboratories Limited, has signed a contract manufacturing and supply agreement with Lucky Core Industries Limited (LCI). 

The agreement involves the production of two pharmaceutical products: Esopase IV 40 mg and Etipro IV 40 mg.

This development was communicated by Ferozsons Laboratories in accordance with Section 96 of the Securities Act, 2015, and Clause 5.6.1(a) of PSX Regulations. 

The company requested that the relevant information be disseminated to the TREC Holders of the Pakistan Stock Exchange. 

Previous article
India’s economy to remain strong despite subdued global growth: World Bank 
Next article
Pakistan’s exports surge by 16% in August, hitting $2.74 billion
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.